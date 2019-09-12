UPDATED: Wednesday evening accident claims life of bicyclist

UPDATED 9/12/19 – 1:54pm

From Georgia State Patrol

Driver, Ralph William Dover III (37), was operating a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. Mr. Dover was traveling south on GA1 (Main St) near Frances Drive, in the city of Cedartown. Eric Christopher Keais (38) was riding a Road Master bicycle, southbound on GA1 (Main St), also near Frances Drive. The front on the Santa Fe struck the rear of the bicycle in the roadway. Mr. Keais suffered a fatal injury as the result of the crash.

Post 3, Cartersville is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

GSP Crash report #03-0309-19.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges, if any, will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.

