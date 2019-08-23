Possible Attempted Child Abduction in Northern Paulding County

(Paulding County, GA) On August 21, 2019 at approximately 6:08 PM an eleven year old female juvenile was walking her dog in the area of 330 School Road Dallas, GA 30132 which is a rural area of northern Paulding County within the Burnt Hickory community. According to the juvenile, while she was walking her dog a Hispanic male pulled up to her in an old white “work van” and told her to get inside the vehicle. The female juvenile immediately ran home and told her mother who in turn call Paulding E-911 at approximately 6:12 PM.

Deputies immediately responded to the area and did not locate the suspect or the van. Juvenile Investigations Division Detectives also responded to the scene and were able to pull surveillance footage from a business in the area which revealed images of what appears to be a white in color Chevrolet or GMC work van.

If you have any information on this case or saw this vehicle yesterday afternoon in the area of School Road and Benson Road, please call Detectives in the Juvenile Investigations Division at (770) 443-3016.