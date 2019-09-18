Drug Task Force nets nearly two dozen arrests in Aragon

MEDIA RELEASE

Polk County, GA. On September 17, 2019 the culmination of investigative efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure and recovery of more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine, numerous firearms, prescription pills, seizure of multiple vehicles, and U.S. Currency. This resulted in the arrest of more than 20 individuals. Some of those arrested were active members and associates of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang. Among those arrested were Christopher Shane Smith, a documented and high-ranking member of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang. He had been released from prison on July 15, 2019 after serving a lengthy sentence for several violent charges including Aggravated Assault and Burglary. Smith’s girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Dempsey, also a self-proclaimed member of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang, and Debra Dempsey were arrested during a search warrant executed by Rome Floyd SWAT, Polk County DTF, and Rome Floyd Metro Task Force at 106 Formby Trail, Aragon. Over a pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and items related to white supremacist gang activity were recovered. Two of the recovered firearms had previously been reported stolen.

Chad Carver Garrison and Jennifer Fowler Garrison were taken into custody in Floyd County when the Polk County Drug Task Force, Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force, and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 15 Eden Drive in Rome. A quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were recovered as well as other items indicative of illegal drug distribution.

Arrests include:

Chad Carver Garrison of 15 Eden Drive, Rome, Floyd County, GA

Jennifer Fowler Garrison of 15 Eden Drive, Rome, Floyd County, GA

Amanda Lynn Dempsey of 106 Formby Trail Aragon, Polk County, GA

Christopher Shane Smith of 106 Formby Trail Aragon, Polk County, GA

Debra Lynne Dempsey of 106 Formby Trail Aragon, Polk County, GA

Charles Logan Willis Sr. aka “Ding Ding Charlie” of various Motels in Floyd and Polk County

Chasity Brianna Cronan of various Motels in Floyd and Polk County

Nancie Camilla Hodges, aka “Millie Barrett” of 415 Sciple Street, Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Joshua Lewis Owens of 2930 Cedartown Hwy Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Natasha Hope Emmett of 2930 Cedartown Hwy Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Danny Glynn Dorris of 106 Formby Trail Aragon, Polk County, GA

Ricky Lee Bradford aka “T-Bone” 4192 Collard Valley Rd, Aragon, Polk County, GA

Jason Michael Moore of 50 N. Bellview Rd Aragon, GA

Gary Franklin Owens aka “Jug” of 2930 Cedartown Hwy Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Johnny Shane Estes of 600 Pine Rd, Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Kayla Lasha Smith of 599 Clarkwood Rd, Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Pagan Elaine Nails, aka “Pagan Goss” of 236 Pea Ridge Rd Rockmart, GA

Jimmy Carlton Spencer of 18 Hilltop Dr Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Justin Dean Bullard of 533 Pine Mountain Rd Rockmart, Polk County, GA

Cecily Grace Summerville of 533 Pine Mountain Rd Rockmart, Polk County, GA

The above listed individuals were charged with and/or will be charged with various drug and gang related crimes to include: Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Possess Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Illegal Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Use of a Telecommunications Device to Facilitate Drug Transactions.

Polk County District Attorney, Jack Browning, stated “Once again, the Polk County Drug Task Force has done a great job in identifying and dismantling another large-scale drug distribution enterprise operating in Polk County. This investigation, which involved a day-to-day working partnership between my office and the Task Force, was months in the making and, because of the excellent work of our Task Force, has resulted in removing from our streets and communities both large quantity drug dealers, as well as high-ranking criminal street gang members. Because of their excellent work, our office will be able to swiftly prosecute these individuals, the goal being to continue to demonstrate the steadfast commitment of our law enforcement agencies and my office to finding, arresting, and prosecuting those who deal drugs and engage in gang activity to further their criminal activity.”

Due to the combined efforts of Polk County Drug Task Force, Rome Floyd Metro Task Force, GBI West Metro RDEO, DEA, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Georgia Department of Corrections Criminal Investigation Division, Department of Corrections Intelligence Unit, The Polk County District Attorney’s Office, The Floyd County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Police Department, Cedartown Police Department, Rockmart Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and K9 Units from Cedartown Police Department, Polk County Police Department, Aragon Police Department, Rome Police Department, and Floyd County Police Department, the safety and well-being of the residents of Polk and Floyd County have been positively impacted as a result of this detailed joint operation. These cases are being prosecuted by Polk County and Floyd County District Attorney’s Offices.

The case is still on-going and additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation progresses.