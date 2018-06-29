UPDATED: Charges listed, additional arrest made in Sunday’s deadly shooting

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown, Ga. – June 29, 2018– Criminal charges have been announced and an additional arrest made in the deadly Sunday night shooting that took the life of Cedartown resident Ronald Morris Bentley.

Laryan Yance Walker, 30, of 501 Line Street, Cedartown, was arrested on June 28 and taken into custody on an initial charge of murder. He has since had additional charges levied against him that include felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

26-year-old Tashon Brown of a 217 Pinecrest Circle address was initially arrested on June 28 on unrelated charges stemming from Floyd County. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome stated that Brown has since been linked to the current investigation and charged with party to the crime of murder, party to the crime of felony murder, party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

“These two arrests were made after an aggressive investigation by the Cedartown Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” Newsome said. “The subsequent criminal charges that Walker and Brown now face came as a result of a lengthy conversation between the Cedartown Police, GBI and District Attorney Jack Browning.”

Walker is currently in the Polk County Jail and Brown is being held inside the Floyd County Jail.