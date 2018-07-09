Police seeking driver of silver pickup involved in morning shooting

From Polk Standard Journal

As a local man recovers from surgery this afternoon following a morning shooting, police are in search for the driver of a silver late model pickup truck that is believed to be the perpetrator.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd was able to announce the incident is being considered an act of road rage after they were able to learn from David Gilmore, 58, of what happened once he woke up after surgery.

According to Dodd, Gilmore had left the Smart Mart on Highway 27 south and was on his way to Chapman’s Shoppette when the driver of the silver truck had pulled up behind Gilmore’s 1999 Honda Civic and opened fire.

Gilmore attempted to maneuver out of the way to avoid being hit by the gunfire, but was shot in the back. He pulled over into the convenience store and called 911 for help.

He was conscious after the surgery and able to provide police with more information about what happened, but didn’t know who had shot him.

Police are asking for anyone to come forward with information about the incident this morning or if they know the vehicle in the photo to call 911 and ask to speak to Detective B. Brady, or call Polk County Police at 770-748-7331 as well.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing their help on the case as well.