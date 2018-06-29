Arrest made in Sunday morning shooting death

MEDIA RELEASE

A Cedartown man has been arrested and charged with murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of Ronald Morris Bentley.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, Laryan Yance Walker, 30, of 501 Line St., was arrested on murder charges at 7:45 this evening.

The arrest came as a result of an aggressive investigation by the Cedartown Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Newsome said Walker was taken into custody without incident and is being housed in the Polk County Jail. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.