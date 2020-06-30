Two injuries in Monday morning wreck on Hwy 278

The Georgia State Patrol said that three people were injured and transported to the hospital following a grizzly wreck on Highway 278 Monday morning.

The wreck reportedly occurred when a Ford pickup truck driving northbound on Wheeler Ford Road hit another Ford pickup that was driving west on Highway 278.

The report stated that the truck on Wheeler Ford Rd. failed to yield when crossing Highway 278 and was struck by the other Ford on the passenger side, causing the Wheeler Ford Rd. truck to overturn. Both occupants of the Wheeler Ford Rd. truck were not wearing their seat belts and sustained series injuries, according to the GSP.

Charges are pending in the wreck, according to the Georgia State Patrol.