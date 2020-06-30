Rome Braves, Minor League Baseball Season Scratched

ROME, GA — Earlier today Minor League Baseball announced that there would not be a 2020 baseball season. The campaign would have been the Rome Braves 18th season at State Mutual Stadium.

The 2020 Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball seasons were significantly delayed in the best interest of public health and in accordance with federal guidelines. While MLB recently agreed to an abbreviated 2020 season, there will not be a 2020 MiLB season.

Fans who purchased season tickets, mini ticket plans and season parking passes for the 2020 season will receive account credits, thus rolling their purchases forward to the 2021 Rome Braves season. Groups, suite rentals and other corporate outings will also receive account credits to roll into the 2021 season. These ticket purchasers may also request a refund. Fans who had purchased individual game tickets online will automatically receive a refund within 30 days.

All 2020 sponsor agreements and corporate partnerships will be credited to the 2021 season at State Mutual Stadium. Fans who had purchased 2020 Romey’s Rascals memberships will also be credited to the 2021 season and 2020 Roman’s Reading Club vouchers will be accepted for the 2021 season. Partners with additional questions may reach out directly to their Rome Braves account representative.

The Rome Braves ticket office and front office are currently closed to the public. While staff continues working remotely, fans with additional questions may email romebraves@braves.com. Questions will be directed to the appropriate departments. The Braves thank you in advance for your patience as we work through requests.

The Rome Braves thoughts and prayers remain with those around the world who have been affected by this pandemic. The Braves thank its fans for their patience during these unprecedented times and look forward to offering more baseball entertainment in the future when it is safe to do so.