Grady Avenue homicide juvenile suspect charged with murder

Rome Police Department:

The juvenile suspect in the Grady Avenue homicide has been charged with one count of Murder.

On Monday, June 1, 2020 at approximately 7:02pm, the Rome Police Department responded to the area of Grady Avenue to a reported shots fired call.

When officers arrived they found Sincere Estrada (The Victim) on the ground with gunshot wounds.

First aid was rendered to Estrada but he was later pronounced deceased by the coroner.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on June 2nd in Cartersville on unrelated charges.

The Juvenile Suspect had his first appearance on Thursday (June 25th), and will be booked at the Floyd County Jail.

He will be tried as an adult.