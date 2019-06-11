Two drivers charged with DUI in fatal wreck

HometownHeadlines.com

Both motorists involved in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday that killed a Rome man have been charged with driving under the influence, according to Rome Police Department records.

Brittney Rosetti, 28, of Rockmart, was charged with homicide by vehicle in first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol and a stop sign violation.

28, of Rockmart, was charged with homicide by vehicle in first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol and a stop sign violation. Rusty M. Holbert, 31, of Rome, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, disorderly conduct and public drunk.

According to the police report filed by Officer Zach Colvin and obtained Monday by Hometown Headlines:

Rosetti and a 27-year-old woman were headed south on Second Avenue in a Huyndai Tucson around 1:40 a.m Saturday.

Rosetti, the driver, failed to stop at the stop sign at East 12th Street near the ramps to U.S. 27.

Her car “T-boned” a Kia Sorento traveling west on East 12th Street and driven by Holbert. Riding with Holbert was Douglas Wayne Cooper, 62, of Rome.

The impact knocked Holbert’s vehicle into nearby curbing which caused the vehicle to roll before coming to a rest in the on-ramp lane. Holbert then drove the vehicle back onto East 12th Street but it stalled and came to a stop. “There was a large amount of oil in the middle of the roadway in the pathway that the vehicle would have taken when it tried to drive away after the accident. This amount of oil loss would have caused the car to stall,” according to the report.

Holbert sustained injuries to his left arm and shoulder but was able to get out of his vehicle without assistance. Cooper sustained serious injuries and was unconscious; emergency crews had to cut his seat belt to free him. He was taken to Floyd’s emergency room where he died from his injuries. Holbert also was treated at the hospital.

Rosetti was able to crawl out of her vehicle without assistance. Her passenger was stuck and had to be pulled out by emergency personnel. She was taken to Floyd for treatment and was later released. Rosetti also was examined at Floyd.

Rosetti “was found to be at fault for running the stop sign.”