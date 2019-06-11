Two arrests made in Goodyear Village shooting; one suspect still sought

MEDIA RELEASE

Two arrests have been made in conjunction will the May 21 Ladue Avenue drive by shooting that left an 18-year-old with injuries.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Arrested were 17-year-old Dadrian Wright and 17-year-old Tynerious Chambers. Both reside in Floyd County.

Another suspect, Jajuan Hunter, also of Floyd County, has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Hunter should contact Dect. Sgt. James Ray at the Cedartown Police Department by calling 770-748-4123.