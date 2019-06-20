UPDATE: Two dead in shooting on Cleo Street in Cedartown

PRESS RELEASE

CEDARTOWN, GA – Two people have died as a result of gunshot wounds in Cedartown tonight.

The incident occurred at 1019 Cleo St.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the deceased have been identified as Stephanie Lopez, 22, and Tevin Frazier, 25, both of Cedartown.

An investigation is ongoing as law enforcement officers continue to piece together the sequence of events that lead to the deaths, but, Newsome explained, no suspects are being sought.

Newsome said that a call was placed to Polk 911 at approximately 6 p.m. in reference to a woman being shot. Upon arrival, Cedartown officers found Frazier dead on the lawn from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. Upon entering the residence, officers found Lopez in the living room, dead from a gunshot wound.

No further information is being released at this time.

______________________________

UPDATED: Jun 19, 2019 – 10:41 pm

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, both Frazier and Lopez were pronounced dead on the scene at 6:00 pm.

He said it appeared that one of them shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves.

Both bodies are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab on Thursday for a full postmortem investigation.

Brazier asked the community to pray for the families of the two individuals.

______________________________

UPDATED: Jun 19, 2019 – 9:55 pm

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome tells WGAA Radio that Cedartown Police responded to 1019 Cleo Street just after 6:00 pm Wednesday and found two people who were fatally shot at the home.

Newsome said that 25-year-old Tevin Frazier was found lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound.

Police then entered the home and located 22-year-old Stephanie Lopez with a fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other details are as yet available.

____________________________

Original Post: Jun 19, 2019 – 9:21 pm

Details are still coming in, but police have confirmed that two people are dead after an apparent shooting that took place sometime Wednesday on Cleo Street in Cedartown, located a couple of blocks off East Avenue.

According to reports, police found a woman dead inside a home at 1019 Cleo Street and a man was found deceased outside at approximately 6:00 pm Wednesday.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Redmond EMS and Cedartown Fire.

More details are expected to be released later.