LATEST: June 19 deaths ruled as murder suicide

Cedartown, Ga. – June 24, 2019– The June 19 Cleo Street shooting deaths of 22-year-old Stephanie Lopez and 25-year-old Tevin Frazier have been officially ruled as a murder suicide.

The ruling comes from evidence gathered at the scene of the shootings as well as a forensic pathology examination completed on Friday, June 21.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the murder suicide was carried out by the hands of Frazier. Newsome said that a call was placed to Polk 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on the evening of June 19 in reference to a woman being shot at a 1019 Cleo Street residence. Upon arrival, Cedartown officers found Frazier dead on the lawn from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. Upon entering the residence, officers found Lopez in the living room, dead from a gunshot wound.