Three Arrested in Dallas, GA on Methamphetamine Charges

(Dallas, Georgia) – On June 26, 2019, the GBI arrested Jorge Menera, Daniel Duarte Landa, and Dominguez Marcio Vazquez on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending.

On June 26, 2019, at approximately 9:15 AM, the GBI Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 809 Williams Road, Dallas, Georgia. The investigation involved a vehicle being stopped as it was leaving the property, resulting in a foot pursuit and arrest. Approximately 40 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the residence resulted in the discovery of an active clandestine methamphetamine lab and more than 56 kilograms of methamphetamine inside the residence. An additional 140 kilograms of unfinished methamphetamine was also located.

Menera, Landa, and Vazquez were arrested at the scene and are being held with multiple charges pending. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is also investigating.

The Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force consists of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, and Tallapoosa Police Department.

This joint investigation remains active and ongoing.