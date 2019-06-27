Cartersville man arrested for Chevron robbery

Cedartown, Ga. – June 27, 2019– A Cartersville man is currently in custody in the Polk County Jail charged with the June 24 robbery of the Cedartown Chevron gas station on North Main Street.

50-year-old James Davis Nicholson was arrested in Bartow County on June 26 and charged with robbery by sudden snatching. According to Cedartown police, on June 24 around 10:30 p.m., a male entered the Cedartown Chevron and waited until other customers left the store before approaching the counter. Once at the counter, the male asked the store clerk for change for $1. When the clerk opened the register, the male lunged for the register. The clerk ran away from the counter and the male grabbed the entire register and fled the scene. The clerk notified the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police took a statement from the clerk and then reviewed the store video surveillance footage. “The male that appeared on the video was well known to several officers in the Cedartown Police Department,” said Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. “We had several officers independently identify the individual.”

Nicholson was arrested at his home in Bartow County. Newsome added that the vehicle identified in the security footage was in the driveway of Nicholson’s residence.