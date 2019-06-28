Floyd County Jail inmate dies in hospital after medical emergency in his cell

MEDIA RELEASE
A 30-year-old inmate who was being held in the Floyd County Jail for felony drug charges has died, and an autopsy will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Bradley Clifford Wimpy, who was arrested and incarcerated on June 25, of this year, apparently suffered a medical emergency in his cell, where he was the only occupant, shortly after midnight on June 28th.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted by jail staff, paramedics and fire department personnel, and the inmate was transported to Redmond Hospital’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead by hospital medical personnel shortly after 1 a.m. this morning.
While there was no indication or evidence of wrong doing, the GBI was notified and the County Coroner’s Office and GBI will determine the cause of the man’s death.