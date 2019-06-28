Floyd County Jail inmate dies in hospital after medical emergency in his cell

MEDIA RELEASE

A 30-year-old inmate who was being held in the Floyd County Jail for felony drug charges has died, and an autopsy will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Bradley Clifford Wimpy, who was arrested and incarcerated on June 25, of this year, apparently suffered a medical emergency in his cell, where he was the only occupant, shortly after midnight on June 28th.