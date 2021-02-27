Suspect on the run after overnight shooting death in Rockmart area

Police are currently looking for a suspect on the run this morning after a fatal overnight shooting on Clarkwood Road near Rockmart, according to Detective Brandon Crawford with the Polk County Police.

Jesse Castillo, 40, is being sought on active murder warrants this morning and is considered armed and dangerous at this time. Police do not have any information about which direction he might have fled the scene. Those with more information are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

He is believed to be driving a white work truck with ladder racks, but police did not yet have any information about the make and model of the vehicle, or a tag number at this time.

Castillo is accused in the shooting death of Michael L. Griffith, also 40, of 599 Clarkwood Road around 3:30 a.m. Griffith was found by officers in a ditch near his home alleged to have been shot multiple times by Castillo, who then fled the scene.

Griffith was rushed by Redmond EMS for treatment, but died at the hospital not long after his arrival to the emergency room.

Crawford said that police are still investigating the incident and additional charges are possible to follow.

The Polk County Police offered their thanks to the Rockmart Police Department, Redmond EMS, Rockmart Fire and Rescue, and the Polk County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in the case thus far.

For those with information about Castillo that does not immediately pertain to his whereabouts but may help police find him, please contact the PCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 678-246-5107.

Check back for more on this story as it develops throughout the day.