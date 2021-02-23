Cedartown City Hall, PD lobbies reopening to public

From City of Cedartown –

The City Hall lobby and the Cedartown Police Department lobby will reopen to the public tomorrow, February 24, at 8:30 a.m. If you plan to do business inside City Hall or the police station, officials ask that you please wear a mask and stay aware of your proximity to others.

City Hall’s drive-through window is still available for payments but is closed daily from 1-2 p.m.

Residents have the option to pay bills online or via phone 7 days a week, 24 hours a day by using cedartownpay.com or calling 844-699-2849.

The lobbies were closed on January 15 due to local spikes in COVID-19 cases.