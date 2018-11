Polk County voter overwhelmingly voted to extend the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another six years, beginning in July 2020.

In the special election to fill the Polk County Commission District 3 seat formerly held by Stephanie Burford, Ray Carter wins the three person race without a runoff.

Current Polk County Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey keeps her District 2 seat after defeating a challenge from former commissioner Ricky Clark.