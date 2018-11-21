Sheriff: Body found in Allatoona weighted with rocks, ankle weights

From: HometownHeadlines.com

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another bizarre death case. In August, Courtney Dubois’ dismembered body was found at the county landfill in multiple bags. This time, a man’s decomposed body has been found in Allatoona Lake with a gunshot wound to the head, a boat anchor around his waist, leg weights and a backpack filled with rocks and sand.

Media release: The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office seeks the community’s assistance in identifying a man found deceased in Allatoona Lake in September.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, at 5:40 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the Bethany Bridge area of Allatoona Lake in response to a body found floating in the lake. The man was moved to the shore by Bartow County Fire Department rescue boat.

He was identified as a white male, between 55 and 65 years old, approximately 230 pounds, and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, black swim flippers, and a backpack.

His backpack had rocks and sand inside and he was wearing small ankle weights on both feet as well as having a small boat anchor tied around his waist. He had suffered a gun shot wound to his right temple. No identification or markings were found on his body.

The GBI Medical Examiner performed the autopsy on Sept. 4. Thus far, fingerprint comparisons and facial recognition software have not identified the man. A sketch from the GBI sketch artist is attached of what the man may have looked like prior to his death.

Anyone with information on who this man may be is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770-387-5100 or email tipline@bartow.org.