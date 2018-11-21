Rep. Trey Kelley Elected House Majority Whip

ATLANTA – The House Republican Caucus unanimously elected State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) as the new House Majority Whip during caucus elections on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated as House Majority Whip,” said Majority Whip Kelley. “I look forward to working with Speaker Ralston and the entire caucus leadership team to continue to advance sound public policies that are rooted in our compassionate conservative principals and ideals and combining our efforts for the betterment of our caucus and for the State of Georgia.”

Majority Whip Kelley will be responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the General Assembly and helping the members of the Majority Caucus to better understand the details of bills and resolutions.

This will be Majority Whip Kelley’s fourth term in the Georgia House of Representatives and his first term as Majority Whip.

Representative Trey Kelley represents the citizens of District 16, which includes portions of Bartow, Haralson and Polk counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and Secretary of the Higher Education and Judiciary committees. He also serves on the Code Revision, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications and Health & Human Services committees.