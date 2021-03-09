Sgt. Barry Henderson died early this morning after months-long battle with COVID

From Polk Today –

Polk County suffered another tragedy overnight as Sgt. Barry Henderson of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office died after being in the hospital for the past two months with COVID-19 and on a ventilator for more than 50 days.

Henderson, 50, was trying to recover from complications caused by COVID-19 at Northside Hospital’s ICU in Atlanta. He had suffered renal failure in recent weeks and had just come off dialysis treatments in hopes he might be able to transfer to the University of Florida Shands Hospital.

Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon and Henderson’s wife Chrisy stayed at his side until he died after he suffered additional heart complications late last night. Medical personnel tried, but his heart had suffered so much damage the left side was no longer functioning.

Blackmon said he and Chrisy stated with him as he passed peacefully as 1:28 a.m. this morning.

“Continue to lift her and the family in your prayers,” Blackmon said. “He fought very hard.”

Henderson, a long veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, had most recently been serving in the Gang Investigation Unit with the department.

Arrangements are being handled by Litesey’s Funeral Home in Cedartown. No information was yet available about times and dates as of this morning.

Check back for additional information as it becomes available.