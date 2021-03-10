Cedartown names new head softball coach

The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs Softball program will be under new leadership next season.

“We are thrilled to announce Mrs. Jamie Monroe as our new head softball coach,” according to a post on the official Cedartown High School Facebook page. “We’re excited about the future”

Monroe served as head softball coach of her Alma Mater at Alexander High School in Douglas County in 2020 and as assistant coach for the program for most of the past decade.

Before her coaching career, she played four years at NCAA Division I UNC-Charlotte, where her team won an Atlantic 10 Conference championship.

She is a devoted wife to Matthew and mother to Kayde, Easton, Grayson, and Brooks.

Coach Monroe will be having a Meet & Greet, at the girl’s field house on Thursday, March 11 at 6:00pm.

All interested in playing softball this upcoming season and their parents are invited to attend.

Tryouts will take place in May.