Monday Nights at 7 p.m.
Supper will be served!
Hosted by:
Wesley Chapel Community Church
1348 Drummond Road, Cedartown, GA 30125
PASTOR: Michael Jack Goss, 706-528-0127
Associate Pastor Henry White, 904-537-4719
If you or someone you love is struggling with abuse or addiction problems, there is hope and healing..
Second Chance addiction recovery Solutions (SCARS) is Biblically based, Christ-Centered Recovery Solution designed to rescue, recover, and restore those who are a victim of abuse, in depression battles, have addictive behaviors, with the power of the Victorious hidden life found only in Jesus Christ.