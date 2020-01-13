Monday Nights at 7 p.m.

Supper will be served!

Hosted by:

Wesley Chapel Community Church

1348 Drummond Road, Cedartown, GA 30125

PASTOR: Michael Jack Goss, 706-528-0127

Associate Pastor Henry White, 904-537-4719

If you or someone you love is struggling with abuse or addiction problems, there is hope and healing..

Second Chance addiction recovery Solutions (SCARS) is Biblically based, Christ-Centered Recovery Solution designed to rescue, recover, and restore those who are a victim of abuse, in depression battles, have addictive behaviors, with the power of the Victorious hidden life found only in Jesus Christ.

BY HIS STRIPES WE ARE HEALED!