One injured in Sunday afternoon Rock Street shooting

MEDIA RELEASE:

Cedartown, Ga. – January 6, 2020 – One person was injured and another person jailed as a result of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Rock Street.

According to reports, a call was received at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, in regards to a shooting. When Cedartown officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Kentavious James injured and bleeding from a gunshot wound. James was transferred to Floyd Medical Center.

After interviewing witnesses and with the assistance of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Cedartown police officers were able to identify and arrest the shooting suspect. Nineteen-year-old Glenn Walker, of Cedartown, was charged with aggravated assault and is currently housed in the Polk County Jail.

James remains at Floyd Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.