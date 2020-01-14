Police investigating armed robbery; suspect arrested

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown Police have arrested one suspect as an investigation into an early morning armed robbery continues.

Aaron Arrington, 27, of 928 Dever St., Rockmart, has been charged with armed robbery and is currently housed in the Polk County Jail.

According to Cedartown Police, a report of an armed robbery at Gulf Gas, 1325 S. Main Street, Cedartown, was placed to Polk 911 at 3:48 a.m. on Jan. 14. Video surveillance showed a silver Hyundai Elantra occupied by two people pull into the gas station parking lot. Video then captured a male driver exiting the vehicle and entering the store, armed with a pistol. The suspect fired a shot into the air inside the store and demanded money. The money was given to the suspect, who is seen on video wearing a T-shirt and necklace, and he exited the store.

A good Samaritan witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene, alerted the police, and followed the Elantra to 861 Akes Station Road, Cedartown. Moments later, law enforcement arrived at the Akes Station Road address. Arrington was discovered at the residence wearing what appeared to be the same shirt and necklace that video surveillance captured. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the Akes Station home and discovered a grocery bag containing US currency. The bag that contained the money matched the bag captured on video during the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, as police work to identify the passenger who was inside the vehicle at the time of the armed robbery.