Rome’s 2020 Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Redmond set for July 4th

MEDIA RELEASE

On Saturday evening July 4th the skies above Rome will be alight with Rome’s 2020 Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Redmond.

The show will begin right after dark, at approximately 9:50 on the evening of July 4th. This year, the fireworks will be launched from the top of Jackson Hill allowing more people than ever to be able to enjoy the display from around town.

“The 4th of July is a special time to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Although our community cannot gather together for an event in Ridge Ferry Park this year, we can still celebrate with an incredible fireworks show,” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “July 4th is also a special date for Redmond as we celebrate our anniversary and 48 years of serving the residents of Rome and Floyd County and our region. Redmond is proud to be a part of this community, and we are honored to present this year’s fireworks celebration for our neighbors.”

Zambelli Fireworks, a company that boasts more than 100 years of experience of shooting fireworks displays all over the country and the world, has crafted a special show that will last approximately 20 minutes. The show features more than 2,000 firework shells across a broad range of sizes and colors including multiple chrysanthemum, peony, crossette, willow, dahlia, pattern displays and more during the show, which will end with an approximately 90-second finale.

“We really wanted to amp the show up a few notches this year, and we are pleased to be able to have contracted with Zambelli to shoot our display. We also want to thank Redmond Regional Medical Center for sponsoring this great event,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford says. “Moving the firework launch area to a higher altitude than in previous years means the show will be even more visible throughout the Rome area.”

Local radio station Q102 will serve as the soundtrack to the fireworks display. The station will broadcast patriotic music to go along with the show. Prior to the music, several Rome dignitaries will say some words on the broadcast.

There will be no organized July 4th activities in Ridge Ferry Park this year. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to foot traffic.

For more information about Rome’s 2020 Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Redmond, please visit www.rfpra.com.