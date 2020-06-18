Cedartown Municipal Court cancellations

From City of Cedartown

With an abundance of caution for the safety of our citizens and the officers of the court and in compliance with guidelines from the State, Chief Municipal Court Judge Andrew B. Roper has announced that all court cases that were scheduled for the City of Cedartown Municipal Court for Friday June 19, 2020 have been cancelled.

You will be receiving a letter in the mail advising you of the new court date of Friday October 2, 2020 at either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

If you do not receive a letter please call the Cedartown Police Department at (770) 748-4123 for further information.