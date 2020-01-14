Rome neurosurgeon announces run for Congress

WRGA

Dr. John Cowan, a neurosurgeon at Harbin Clinic has announced that he is running for Congress.

Dr. Cowan will be seeking the 14th District seat in the U.S. House.

Congressman Tom Graves announced late last year that he would not be seeking re-election.

Dr. Cowan says he is a strong supporter of the President’s agenda and that he will bring his experience and expertise to find solutions for the nation’s healthcare crisis.

He adds that he will promote and defend pro-life legislation, the Second Amendment, borders, religious freedom, the military, veterans and first responders.