Public help sought in deadly hit and run

MEDIA RELEASE

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in solving a December 22, 2019 hit and run that took the life of a local woman. Officials have determined that the vehicle driven during the hit and run was a 2007 model or later white Buick Enclave.

The incident happened on Prior Station Road around 6:30 p.m. Kathy Chelsea Cochran died at the scene.

The Cedartown Police Department initially responded to the call and later turned the investigation over to the Georgia State Patrol. The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was deployed to continue the investigation.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, evidence collected at the scene of the crime regarding the vehicle that struck and killed Cochran was analyzed by the GBI Crime Lab.

The evidence determined that the vehicle driven was a 2007 or later white Buick Enclave.

Newsome stated that anyone with information regarding a vehicle matching that description that was seen at or near the location of the incident or was known to have had front end damage during the time immediately following the event should contact him at 770-748-4123 or GSP Cpl. Scotty Smith at 706-624-1484.