Arrest made in police chase where Polk PD officer was struck by train

The suspect that was being pursued by Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson, who was struck by a train in Rockmart, is now in the Polk County Jail.
According to Polk County Jail records, 18-year-old Jayden Willis Moates of a Litchfield St. address in Rockmart was arrested late Monday afternoon at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart.
Moates is charged with first degree felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass, with bond not yet set.
Officer Anderson was struck by a train while chasing Moates on foot on railroad tracks near College Street in Rockmart last week.
A female suspect, Nancie Borders of Rockmart, was jailed late last week and remains incarcerated with bond denied.
Borders faces charges of felony party to a crime, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, and probation violation.