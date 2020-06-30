Second COVID-19 death in Polk County

With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise all across the country, the number of confirmed cases and the death toll has remained relatively low in Polk County.

However, Georgia Department of Public Health reports that a second Polk County resident has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Georgia DPH, the 83-year-old woman had a previous chronic health condition.

The recent death brings Polk’s tally to two, the first death being a 67-year-old Rockmart man back in early May.

The latest cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Polk County as of Tuesday afternoon came in at 206, up one since the day before.

Follow the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.