Rome Braves Accept PDL Invitation, Officially Atlanta’s High-A Affiliate

ROME, GA – Earlier today Major League Baseball announced its new Professional Development League (PDL) alignment, and the Rome Braves have accepted their invitation as the Atlanta Braves High-A affiliate, extending their contract with the Braves through the 2030 season.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the Rome Braves,” said Vice President and Rome Braves’ General Manager David Cross. “We are very proud to have been promoted to High-A and to be a part of the Atlanta Braves system for the next 10 years. We look forward to continuing what we do best for the Rome community – creating a best-in-class fan experience, developing big league ballplayers, growing our business and supporting our community.”

Rome will participate in the new High-A East League, which is comprised of five of the same opponents from the former South Atlantic League, and six new opponents from new affiliates. The Braves’ new High-A affiliate will continue to play Asheville, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory and Jersey Shore, and will now play new opponents including Aberdeen, Brooklyn, Hudson Valley, Wilmington, Bowling Green and Winston-Salem.

Rome looks forward to releasing a 2021 schedule in the coming weeks and to showcasing the improvements made at the ballpark, including the new videoboard, new expanded space at the Tradin’ Post store and new LED field lights.

In addition to the schedule, the Rome Braves plan to release their 2021 promotional schedule in the coming weeks. Weekly promotions and giveaways will be back this season, including fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday promotion, Brian McCann bobblehead, Charlie Culberson bobblehead and specialty jersey nights.