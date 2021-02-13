Body of missing teen located

MEDIA RELEASE:

Law enforcement officials have reported that the body of missing 17-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres was located this afternoon. Officials say there are no apparent signs of foul play, but an investigation continues.

The body was located in an area outside of the City Limits, and both the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Police Department are handling the case.

Betancourt-Torres was found after an organized search party assembled early this morning. The searchers were made up of local residents, church members, law enforcement and fire department officials.

The high school senior had been missing since Monday, Feb. 8, from the 5th Street area of Cedartown.