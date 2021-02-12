Customers can expect increase in billing

Cedartown, Ga. – February 12, 2021– City of Cedartown residents can expect to see an increase in their total bill beginning this month. Bills are sent out on the 15th of each month and typically arrive in customers’ mailboxes the following week. This month’s bills are not due until March 10.

An annual water rate increase of 1.5% will be applied, as well as a flat $3.44 per unit sewer surcharge. The sewer surcharge covers the critical $3 million dollar wastewater improvement project that was completed recently. That project included the replacement of the main sewer lift station and the Cave Spring lift station as well as needed improvements to the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

The bill will also reflect an increase in trash service costs. Residents will be charged an additional $1 per trash can.