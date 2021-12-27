Rockmart woman killed in wreck on South Rome Bypass

From Floyd County Police

A Rockmart woman was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the southern Rome bypass near Black Bluff Road.

The driver of that vehicle is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Specialized crash investigators from the police department were requested by patrol to respond and conduct an examination of the incident, which marks 27 deaths from traffic crashes in 2021.

The couple was traveling with a group who had been hunting Sunday morning.

The call to 911 was placed at 9:54 a.m.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the Toyota truck was traveling south on Ga Loop 1 near Blacks Bluff Road when it left the western edge of the roadway.

The driver over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times and ejected both the driver and passenger.

The passenger of that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

She is identified as Savannah Taylor Bennett, 28, of Rockmart.

The driver is Michael Cody Holland, 31, of Rockmart.