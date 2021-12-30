Atrium Health Floyd Tightening Visitation Restrictions

ROME, GA., DECEMBER 29, 2021 – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the community, Atrium Health Floyd is further limiting visitation at all locations, including Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center. Most patients will be allowed one designated visitor.

Other inpatient and outpatient areas in all three communities will be affected. Requests for additional visitors due to special circumstances, such as end-of-life, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The changes take effect Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8 a.m.

Most hospitalized patients will be allowed one designated visitor:

All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital. Visitors with flu-like symptoms and those with a positive or pending COVID-19 test will not be granted access.

Visitors should wear a mask, practice hand hygiene and observe social distancing.

Non-emergency patients and visitors may enter hospitals only at the main entrance, with the exception of laboring mothers, who should enter at the Family Birth Center Entrance.

Emergency patients should enter hospitals at emergency room entrances.

The Turner McCall Boulevard parking deck at Floyd Medical Center will remain closed to the public.

No visitors younger than 18 will be permitted.

Visitors older than 65 and those who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 are discouraged from visiting.

No visitors are permitted at the following locations for patients 18 and older:

Emergency departments

Primary Care

Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging when patients don’t require anesthesia

Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Outpatient Wound Care

Urgent Care

Pediatric patients (hospitalized, emergency room and surgery) will be permitted two designated visitors. Visitors must be 18 or older.

Laboring mothers are allowed one designated visitor. In addition, a labor coach/doula, age 18 or older, may accompany the mother but must leave immediately after the baby is born.

Patients delivering by C-section are permitted one designated visitor. They will receive a green armband and must wear the armband to enter labor and delivery rooms.

After moms have given birth, they will be allowed one designated visitor who can spend the night if they choose.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Floyd Medical Center will be permitted two designated visitors with an issued ID band.