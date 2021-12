The Keep Polk Beautiful organization has invited the public to discard & recycle their live Christmas trees at the “Bring One for the Chipper” event that will take place at Camp Antioch from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 8th.

As a thank-you to those who donate a live tree to recycle, KPB will give participants either a tree seedling.

For more information on this event please contact Randy Cook with Keep Polk Beautiful at 678-246-1083.