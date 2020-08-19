Rockmart and Cedartown men arrested on child pornography charges

From Polk County Police Department:

On August 18, 2020, the Polk County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed two search warrants for Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Child Pornography at a residence in Cedartown, and one in Rockmart. The execution of these Search Warrants were a culmination of an extensive investigation that included several law enforcement agencies. There were over a hundred and fifty images of child pornography that were recovered during this investigation. Our Investigators are still combing through electronic devices that were recovered during the search warrant(s).

The investigation culminated in the arrests of two subjects: Dennis Wolfe (Cedartown), and Wesley Sanders (Rockmart). We are thankful to have dedicated investigators / officers who sacrifice time away from home to ensure the safety of our community.

We would like to thank the follow agencies: Rockmart Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the ICAC Task Force.