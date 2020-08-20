Officer involved shooting in Paulding County

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at approximately 6:49 pm, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that Paulding County deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence of Richard Jeanpaul Harris, age 41, at 90 Julia Way, Douglasville, Paulding County, GA.

Before returning to his residence, Harris had gotten into an altercation with a female neighbor that led to Harris getting shot by the female neighbor during that incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies made entry into Harris’s residence.

Harris was wounded, leaving a tremendous amount of blood outside leading into the residence.

Deputies and EMS attempted to secure and treat Harris. Harris picked up a sword and attempted to attack the Deputies and EMS.

Harris was tased by Deputy Carl Brown but continued to advance with the sword.

Deputy Allen Perry shot Harris, and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Harris’ current condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.