Lady Dawgs remain unbeaten with 5-1 win over Bowdon

The Cedartown Lady Dawgs (4-0) remain undefeated as they downed Bowdon on Tuesday, 5-1.

In the first inning, Marycille Brumby would hit a double to left center field on a 1-1 count, scoring Rosalyn Blankenship who reached on a lead-off single. Alexas Poole would drive in her first of three runs batted in as the Lady Dawgs led 2-0 through the 1st inning.

In the 3rd, Blankenship doubled to start the inning and moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kaylee Nikolopolous. Brumby drove in Blankenship from third on a ground ball toward first base.

In the top of the 4th, Bowdon would score an unearned run to close the gap to two runs.

With Marycille Brumby aboard in the bottom of the 6th inning, Alexas Poole belted a two run home run over the left field fence to extend the Dawgs’ lead to 5-1.

Bowdon managed to load the bases in the top of the 7th inning, but starting pitcher Reagan Clarke struck out the side to earn her third win of the year. Clarke went seven innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one.

Cedartown softball hosts the Bremen Blue Devils on Thursday at CHS.