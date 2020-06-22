Robinson accepted into the Johns Hopkins Neuroscience Program

From Polk School District

Holly Robinson, 2016 valedictorian of the Cedartown High School, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Neuroscience with distinguished honors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and minors in Chemistry and Music.

As an undergrad, Holly was already a published author and a Goldwater Scholarship recipient.

She is excited to have been accepted into the PhD Neuroscience program at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland and will begin in the fall of 2020.