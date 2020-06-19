PSD to release plans to return children to the classroom

From Polk School District

We realize everyone is anxious to know our plans for returning to school.

Please know that Polk School District has been working diligently to ensure that we stay abreast of the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, while collecting feedback from our parents and staff regarding the transition back into our buildings.

The health and well-being of our students and faculty is our number one priority.

Therefore, we will continue to monitor and gauge the situation leading up to the reveal of our “Roadmap Back to PSD” on Wednesday, July 8, that will include detailed information on our plan.

Thank you for your patience and partnership with Polk School District.