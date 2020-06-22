Cedartown municipal court location change

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our citizens and the officers of the court, and in compliance with guidelines from the State, Chief Municipal Court Judge Andrew B. Roper has announced that all court cases scheduled for July 24, July 31, and August 7, 2020 will be held at a new location.

The cases were previously scheduled to be held in Room 104 of Polk County Courthouse No. 2, 100 Prior St. Cedartown. **They will now be held at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, 205 East Avenue, Cedartown. **