Polk Medical Center Earns National Award for Quality

Polk Medical Center has been named a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, which recognized the hospital’s accomplishments in patient safety and quality care.

Announced today, the award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive from Leapfrog, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

“Polk Medical Center’s designation as a Top Hospital by Leapfrog acknowledges our organization’s commitment to providing high quality health care for everyone in Polk County,” said Matt Gorman, Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to the patients we serve and I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Polk Medical Center received a Top Rural Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside:

13 Top Children’s Hospitals

35 Top General Hospitals

17 Top Rural Hospitals

53 Top Teaching Hospitals

“Our goal is to provide the highest level of care for those who put their trust in us every day,” said Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center Administrator. “Leapfrog’s recognition is evidence that we have been successful in reaching that objective.

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology .

“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than six percent of eligible hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Polk Medical Center has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in Polk County requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2018 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.