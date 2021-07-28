RELEASE: New Industry to Polk County acquires Cedartown Speculative Building

Cedartown, GA. – The Development Authority of Polk County (DAPC) is pleased to announce yet another success with Oldcastle APG’s purchase of the 100,000 sq foot Cedartown Spec-Building located in the Cedartown North Business Park. The company’s investment in Polk County will initially create 20 jobs, and 45 when at full capacity.

“We are excited to welcome Oldcastle APG as new corporate citizens,” said Jamie Morris, DAPC Chairman. “This was truly a coordinated effort with the Polk County Development Authority Board, Polk County government, Cedartown city officials, and Georgia Power. We have seen a lot of activity recently and see more on the horizon. We are also fortunate on the timing with the onboarding of new DAPC President/ CEO, Chris Thomas, who assisted in securing and closing the

deal.”

Scott Wiltsey, General Manager, Oldcastle APG says, “Recently Oldcastle APG acquired property in Floyd County with the intentions of constructing a new facility; however, to meet growing customer demands and the need for a shorter development timeline, we were fortunate to have discovered the Cedartown spec building. This move will best meet our speed to market needs”.

Oldcastle APG will begin modifications to the building immediately with plans to be operational by mid September. The company is already actively recruiting for site leadership and key production positions. Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading

positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, and composite decking. Oldcastle APG’s brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, and MoistureShield composite decking. CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.76,600 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe. It also has positions in Asia. For more information, visit www.crh.com

The Development Authority of Polk County (DAPC) is a government entity charged with economic development for the county, supported by the cities, and provides a single point of contact for business and industry looking to relocate or expand within the footprint of the county. Its mission is to support the creation of jobs and opportunities for the citizens of Polk County through continued growth in new and existing industry and the redevelopment of areas of commercial blight or underuse. For more information, visit www.ChoosePolk.com