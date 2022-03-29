RELEASE: Four injured in Aragon fire

MEDIA RELEASE:

On March 29, 2022 the Polk County Fire Department with assistance from Rockmart Fire Department responded to a house fire located at the address of 13 Oak Grove Road in Aragon, GA. The call was dispatched at 1:29 A.M. and the first fire truck arrived at 1:39 A.M. Upon arrival of the fire department personnel began to fight the fire from the inside, but due to deteriorating conditions within the house they had to pull out and fight the fire from the outside.

Four people were injured as a result of the fire. A 56 year old female, 60 year old male and one infant girl was flown by helicopter to Grady Hospital Burn Center due to severe injuries from the fire. A two year old girl was transported by Advent-Redmond Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital due to burns. At this time the exact condition of the victims is unknown.

As protocol the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation Unit was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators from the State determined that the fire started in the attic, and the cause of the fire is most likely electrical in nature.

This is the 253rd call this year, and 25th house fire Polk County Fire Department has responded to this year within Polk County. Polk County Fire Department sends their thoughts to the victims and families impacted by this devastating event.