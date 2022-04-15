Agents charge man with murder in connection with missing woman’s death

April 14, 2022 Cedartown, Ga: Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged Joseph Leroy Jones, 30, with murder, aggravated assault by strangulation, and aggravated stalking in connection to Monisha Leath’s death.

Both Jones and Leath were reportedly residing in Cedartown at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2022. The Cedartown Police Department asked the GBI to assist with the investigation. Her body has not been recovered.

Jones was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Thomson, Ga., on unrelated charges. He was subsequently taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he remains in custody.