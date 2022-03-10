RELEASE: Lindale man arrested after falling asleep in stolen vehicle

MEDIA RELEASE:

A Lindale man is in jail after he fell asleep in a John Hand Road driveway behind the wheel of a South Carolina stolen vehicle.

Officers took Douglas Bray into custody early this morning on multiple charges including possession of 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, theft by receiving, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI less safe, possession of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Cedartown officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. on March 10 in regard to a suspicious vehicle in the John Hand Road area. Officers found Bray asleep in the vehicle and determined he was likely under the influence of drugs. The Cedartown K9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to the vehicle.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered illegal items including the trafficking amount of methamphetamine. Officers also ran a VIN check and determined the vehicle was stolen.

Bray was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail.