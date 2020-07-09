Public health announces new COVID-19 testing days/hours

ROME, GA: The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is changing testing hours at its ten Northwest Georgia drive-up COVID-19 testing locations. Beginning Monday, July 13, free testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker county health departments. For health department locations and contact information, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org/counties.

Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered Monday through Friday in Bartow County at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 GA-20, Cartersville, and in Floyd County, at the West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave NW, Rome. Testing will begin daily at 9 a.m. at both locations and will continue on a first-come-first-served basis while the day’s test supplies last.

Saturday testing at certain locations will depend on test-supply availability and, when possible, will be announced locally.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all Georgians, and anyone can be tested.